Overnight closures on Ojibway Parkway to extend Hwy 401 for Gordie Howe

Northbound and southbound Ojibway Parkway will be closed overnight from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to allow for the extension of Highway 401.

The project is meant to extend Herb Gray Parkway toward the future site of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Ministry of Transportation said those closures will begin on the following days:

Jan. 14-15, 21-22, 30-31.

Feb. 11-12.

The dates are weather-permitting and dependent on the contractor's schedule.

This plan shows where the Canadian-built Gordie Howe International Bridge is slated to be built and where the Ambassador Bridge now stands. (CBC/Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority)

Aside from daily nighttime closures, there will be intermittent single-lane daytime closures for girder assembly, which a Ministry of Transportation spokesperson said cannot be completed at night.

Those daytime closures will take place from Jan. 14 to Feb. 12.

The completion date for the extension project is set for the end of 2019.