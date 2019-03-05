Nutritionist says go ahead, have a paczki

Shrove Tuesday, Fat Tuesday ... whatever you call it, there are boxes of paczki on the tables in many office lunchrooms in Windsor and Detroit.

For some, the idea of taking in that many calories — about 450 calories and 25 grams of fat — is overwhelming. But the doughnut-like pastries are a tradition in this region.

And one nutritionist told Windsor Morning it's okay to have the Polish treat.

"I think that healthy eating is all about balance," said Andrea Docherty, a registered nutritionist in Windsor. "I don't recommend you have it and then feel guilty about it."

"Eat it, enjoy it and then move on," said Docherty, who said we're generally made to feel there's good and bad foods — and to feel bad when you indulge in something not so good.

Nutritionist Andrea Docherty says go ahead, have the paczki — and don't feel bad about it. (CBC)

Docherty said a paczki compares to two slices of pizza or a few doughnuts from Tim Hortons.

"It's difficult to out-exercise a bad diet," said Docherty. She thinks having to go to the gym to "burn off" the treat is a bad way to look at it. "It can be difficult to burn it off. Exercise should be fun and enjoyable."

Check out this CBC Windsor video from 2018 about the exercise equivalent of a paczki:

Check out this video from 2018, where a personal trainer takes us through what it takes to work off the calories from a paczki. 1:16

According to Docherty, you should avoid commenting on what other people are eating — and if someone wags a finger at you for having a paczki today, ignore them.