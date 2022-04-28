Experts and caregivers call to end COVID lockdowns in long-term care facitilies

While most Canadians are free of COVID lockdowns and restrictions, some people in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and retirement homes are still being confined to their rooms when an outbreak occurs.

Many want this practice to end.

"The problem with lockdowns, and it's an obvious one, is they cause a lot of harm," said epidemiologist Colin Furness.

Nursing homes have a number of options available to them such as putting COVID positive patients in negative air isolation rooms, improving ventilation and providing N-95 masks, he said.

"If we think about what we're accomplishing by doing a lockdown on a long-term care home, it feels like a knee-jerk, lazy, disempowering thing to do, and I don't support it," said Furness.

As of April 11, the province relaxed some guidelines. Care homes don't need to isolate patients when they return from day or overnight absences, unless they test positive for COVID-19.

Vivian Stamatopoulos, an associate teaching professor at Ontario Tech University and an advocate for long-term care reform, said locking people who aren't sick in their rooms amounts to "unethical confinement."

"They shouldn't be doing these mass confinement isolation situations, given the fact that the vast majority of these residents are all triple, if not quadruple vaccinated," said Stamatopoulos. "This is the home of these individuals and you can't just lock them up in their bedrooms for ad infinitum, ad nauseam."

Joanne Lebert's father is a resident of the Extendicare home in Tecumseh. She noticed a marked decline in his dementia when he is locked down.

"There's no interaction with other residents. So it is de facto a form of solitary confinement," said Lebert.

Joanne Lebert and her father Donat. (CBC News)

"They are unfair. My mother has been vaccinated four times. She had her fourth shot last September," said Joanne Butkevics, whose mother is in a nursing home in Whitby, Ont. She said she also noticed a decline in her mother's dementia during a lockdown earlier in the pandemic.

Kim Van Dam, the vice-president of the Steeves and Rozema group of nursing homes, said they must take orders from local health units. She said the health units access a number of risk factors, such as whether a COVID patient contracted it in the home or in the community.

"If they can be linked together in anyway to anything within the home, that's generally when they'll place a home in outbreak," Van Dam said.

"Outbreaks in congregant settings are complicated and are based on provincial guidance," said acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, who said there is constant dialogue about what is the most appropriate way to manage COVID in long-term care and retirement homes since vaccination rates among those in their 70s and 80s are quite high.

"I do think it's worth exploring alternatives, but I think those alternatives or those reformulated management plans have to come with provincial guidance," said Nesathurai.

According to provincial statistics, 200 residents of long-term care in Windsor-Essex have died due to COVID