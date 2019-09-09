Southwestern Ont. nurses jump into action — on vacation

Two Belle River, Ont. nurses, travelling in Montana, heard a "cracking" noise when they stopped at Glacier National Park this August.

"We started driving toward [the noise] and came upon a pickup truck with people running around, screaming and looking into the back seat," said Gabriela Brown, who sent her husband David to investigate.

Gabriela parked the car and tried to call 911, but couldn't get cell service. She joined her husband at the truck, where he was attempting to stabilize the airway and neck of an injured 14-year-old after a rockfall avalanche.

"Unfortunately she didn't make it," said Gabriela. "It's a tragic incident that took place on the mountain that day."

It's not the first time work has followed the nurses away from the Windsor hospital where they work.

On a flight in February, a man on their plane became unresponsive. David revived him and started an IV, keeping him stable until the flight could turn around.

"It took about an hour for us to get back to Toronto and EMS came," said David.

The Browns rescued a woman from drowning on a trip to Panama and saved an unresponsive woman on a flight to Mexico.

Even right here at home, the Browns experience more than their share of emergencies outside of their work at the hospital, including on E.C. Row Expressway, where Gabriela attempted to save an occupant of a crashed vehicle.

"Most people, if you ask them, the first person to any accident is [some kind of] nurse," said David. "First responders just want to help."

The Browns' daughter is also a nurse, inspired by her parents. (Submitted by Gabriela Brown)

The Browns' daughter is a nurse too, which David attributes to the "dinnertime stories" they've shared.

The two say coming across accidents happens too often — and their colleagues have told them they don't want to travel with them.

"It's not something we ask for, it's just something that happens," said Gabriela, adding that the career is rewarding despite its hardships.

"We've been through so much together," said Gabriela. "We comfort each other."