Meet the Windsor nurse who delivered babies, cared for expectant moms for 47 years

Over the last 47 years, Windsor Regional Hospital nurse Mary Giswein has breathed mothers through labour, helped them during complications and cared for many a newborn in their first days of life. But this month, Giswein officially stepped away from the career that she says was both exhilarating and stressful.

For the entirety of her career, Giswein, 66, worked in the hospital's Family Birthing Centre, where she's worked in the nursery, labour and, most recently, triage units. Reflecting on it all, Giswein says she's reminded of the innocence with which she entered the job, but of the understanding she's since gained.

"I loved it. It changed, it was always exciting. Seeing mothers and babies born, there's nothing better," she said, adding that she's helped birth about 100 babies.

"You just don't know how much responsibility you're going to have and how much patients are going to rely on you."

Looking back, Giswein recalls the advancements in medicine and technology that have changed the birthing experience. From continuous epidurals — at one time, she says, there was no anesthesia — to postpartum care and surge of doulas and midwives.

Giswein graduated from St. Clair College in 1974. (Submitted by Mary Giswein)

There was also a time when Windsor didn't have a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) or high-risk delivery area, she said.

In these cases, Giswein said she'd often get a call in the middle of the night to fly with a woman in labour to London, Ont. One round-trip flight and a few trips in an ambulance and she'd be back on her shift at Windsor Regional.

'You take a piece of that home with you'

In the early years of her career, she says spouses and family members weren't allowed in the delivery room, so she'd have to step out to announce the baby's arrival.

On occasion, Giswein says she'd joke with the loved one and tell them there was twins — but sometimes, she was actually telling the truth.

"[Sometimes] we didn't know ourselves. A baby would be delivered and then the doctor would check their abdomen and say, 'oh no there's one more in there,' and then you know, everybody was shocked and it was exciting," she said.

But as much as she would bask in the joy alongside a family celebrating the healthy birth of a newborn or two, Giswein says it was personally hard when that wasn't the case.

Giswein (left) says her job has made her feel more connected to the people living in Windsor-Essex. (Submitted by Mary Giswein)

"Sometimes people come in in an emergency situation and it doesn't go well and the babies don't survive and that's very difficult," she said.

"You feel very close to that family and you take a piece of that home with you too ... you think about it, you dream about it, you lose sleep over it."

And in the last year and half, she saw how frustrating COVID-19 was for some.

Giswein says without visitors allowed indoors, she saw many women experience ultrasounds and attend other check-up appointments alone.

"[The nurses] just had to be more supportive. [The women] were upset and we would have to reassure them that they are OK and we could help them," she said.

Giswein also cared for COVID-positive women, who she says came in to check that the illness didn't affect their unborn baby.

After decades of caring for others, something Giswein says she already misses, she knew it was time to care for herself. Retirement, she says, will involve her and her husband visiting her own babies — her two adult daughters — and travelling post-COVID-19.