Nurse's bravery while helping at collision scene praised by Essex-Windsor EMS

When Tecumseh nurse Stefanie Willoughby came across a car crash one evening, she immediately pulled over and performed CPR — an action that got her recognized with an Essex-Windsor EMS award.

"It's still something that every day I replay in my head to make sure I did the right thing, and you hope you do," Willoughby told CBC Radio's Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette Wednesday.

Willoughby said she was just going about her day when she saw the collision, which happened in November. Since EMS hadn't yet arrived, Willoughby said she decided to get out of her car to see if there was anything she could do.

After checking in with the first driver, she said she went to the other driver and began to perform CPR.

As someone who trains people in CPR and first aid, Willoughby said she usually walks people through similar scenarios.

"It's amazing when you do have those skills, that you really don't think about what you're doing and you're more acting in the moment," she said.

Reflecting on the incident, Willoughby said she hopes anyone who has the chance to get trained in CPR and first aid does it, so that if they ever come across a serious situation, they can also help.

But Willoughby said the experience also gave her perspective on what local emergency service personnel deal with on a daily basis.

"I really don't know how they go out and do their job, not knowing what they'll stumble upon," she said.

"I have a lot more appreciation and respect for what they do."

She added that while she may deal with similar cases as a nurse, a hospital is a more "controlled" environment and she always knows what she's walking into.

Essex-Windsor EMS chief Bruce Krauter presented Willoughby with a certificate of Commendation and a Meritorious Service coin.

Krauter has only given out the award to eight people in the past six years.