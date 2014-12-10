Nova Scotia brothers attack Sarnia bouncer

Brothers visiting Sarnia from Nova Scotia returned to a bar they'd been kicked out of and allegedly attacked a bouncer.

Security asked the two men to leave a bar on Murphy Road in Sarnia on Thursday evening. Just before midnight, they returned and attempted to enter through a side entrance.

One brother allegedly punched one of the bouncers several times before three other security personnel attempted to help. Police said one of the brothers then took out a knife, which an employee was eventually able to knock out of his hand.

Officers took the two into custody, where they have been charged with assault.