Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia brothers attack Sarnia bouncer
Windsor

Nova Scotia brothers attack Sarnia bouncer

Brothers visiting Sarnia from Nova Scotia returned to a bar they'd been kicked out of and allegedly attacked a bouncer. 

One of the brothers allegedly had a knife

CBC News ·
One of the brothers had a knife. (Sarnia Police/Facebook)

Brothers visiting Sarnia from Nova Scotia returned to a bar they'd been kicked out of and allegedly attacked a bouncer. 

Security asked the two men to leave a bar on Murphy Road in Sarnia on Thursday evening. Just before midnight, they returned and attempted to enter through a side entrance. 

One brother allegedly punched one of the bouncers several times before three other security personnel attempted to help. Police said one of the brothers then took out a knife, which an employee was eventually able to knock out of his hand. 

Officers took the two into custody, where they have been charged with assault. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|