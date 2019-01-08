'You're not actually locked in,' escape room owner addresses concerns

"You're not actually locked in."

That's what local escape room owner and operator Brent McBride wants people to know after five teenagers died in an escape room fire in Poland.

"We have them solve to get to a different objective rather than escape a locked room," said McBride, who operates Hidden Trail Escape Rooms. "We actually have no ability to lock the entry door — we tell them it's going to stay unlocked the whole time.'

The exit door however is locked, to allow players the satisfaction of 'actually' escaping.

"The doors will automatically open anytime there's a power outage," said McBride.

McBride asked Windsor Fire to come and inspect his location, even though there are no specific regulations or laws for escape rooms.

"They're the same as any other occupancy," said chief fire prevention officer John Lee. "They have to follow regulations of the fire code."

Some of those regulations include unrestricted exiting, including being able to safely exit under an alarm.

"Depending on how big [the escape room] is and where it is, it may or may not have a fire safety plan," said Lee.

Windsor's Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee encourages players to ask what the procedure is in the event of an emergency. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Lee encourages players to ask what the procedure is in the event of an emergency.

"How are they getting people out? Do the locks release, do the lights go up? If there's music, does the music stop?"

Like Hidden Trail, at another Windsor escape room, APE Escape, none of the customers are ever actually trapped.

"The players can freely leave the room if they wish to," an employee at APE Escape told CBC Windsor through Facebook. "Each group also has an employee working with them who can see and hear them on camera while they are participating in the room."

McBride said he learned a lot from Windsor Fire after asking them to inspect his location.

"Lighting — anywhere there's even a remotely dark area there's a flashlight," said McBride. "Different exits, learning the measurements, like how far you're allowed to be from any given exit."

What McBride learned even affected his decision to abandon a potential second location — he just couldn't make the space safe enough for players.

"It's a big tragedy what happened in Poland," said McBride. "What a terrible way to have to learn as an industry to stop opening these things quickly without going through the proper steps."