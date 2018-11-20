Street parking allowed for 5 hours a week to accommodate Windsor Mosque members

Parking has been an issue in a south Windsor neighbourhood near Northwood Street and Dominion Boulevard for some time, but on Monday night, Windsor city council voted on a bylaw amendment to provide a short-term solution.

Council members voted to permit parking on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. year-round for the next four years on four residential streets — which will be a big help to people going to Friday prayers at the Windsor Mosque.

"People gather for the weekly prayers and it does get pretty busy," said Mirza Baig from the Windsor Islamic Association, also pointing out that around that time, there is also additional traffic from schools in the area.

"In one week you have a total of 168 hours, we're only talking about four hours. So the remaining 164 hours is still the same restrictions," he said.

Concerns from residents

Previously, various parking restrictions were placed on parking on Mark Avenue, Everts Avenue, Curry Avenue and McKay Avenue. A report to council says opening up those streets during those hours equates to 92 additional parking spaces.

Parking will be allowed on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mark, Everts, Curry and McKay Avenues between Northwood Street and E.C. Row Expressway. (Google Maps)

In May of 2017, Ward 10 Coun. Paul Borrelli submitted a petition from residents living on those streets, asking council to retain the parking restrictions.

While he understands some residents continue to have concerns about allowing parking on those streets, he said the bylaw amendment is a fair measure.

"I think accommodation for four hours, when people are at work, students are in class, I don't think it's all that incredible of a measure to allow this," said Borrelli.

He said there's a similar exception made for churchgoers on Sundays, which "nobody complains" about.

'A last resort'

However, Ward 10 councillor-elect Jim Morrison said "it's not because the residents don't want to be neighbourly" that they're against the on-street parking.

Rather, on Fridays during those hours, the streets are packed, according to him.

Ward 10 councillor-elect Jim Morrison says the traffic gets incredibly backed up on those streets because of all the parking. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"No traffic moves, it's very, very unsafe. Certainly no emergency vehicles could ever get through any of these streets," said Morrison.

At Monday night's meeting, he asked council to not move forward with the resolution.

For now, Baig said the association will stress to members of the mosque to use those street parking spots as "a last resort," and to look at carpooling, find parking elsewhere or arrive earlier to park at the mosque.

"We're going to keep reminding our congregation to not park on those parts as much as possible," he said.