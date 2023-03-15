Here are the noisiest areas of Windsor, according to 311 complaints

Noise in the city is something that just comes with the territory. But according to the City of Windsor, which tracks noise complaints, some areas are experiencing more frustration than others.

According to city data, Ward 4 was 2022's noisiest in Windsor, with a quarter of the city's complaints for noise. The area, which includes Walkerville and South Walkerville, had 107 out of the 457 complaints.

The 1200 block of Parent Avenue, near Giles Boulevard East, was the hotspot, with 19 complaints for 2022.

Some residents are not surprised, especially after seeing some of the car accidents in the area.

"The accidents here are wild," resident Patrick Hendsbee said. "I've noticed there's probably about seven to eight accidents within the last six to eight months just within this intersection alone."

Hendsbee said he's also noticed a lot of trucks using the route because of its convenience.

Louise Bacon, another area resident, had a different perspective.

"I don't hear any noise, so for me it's quite quiet," she said.

The 1500 block of Polonia Park Place in East Windsor had 16 noise complaints last year.

The councillor for the area, Gary Kaschak, has an idea about why there were so many complaints.

"The narrowness of the street and the fact that you got some workers," said Kaschak, who represents Ward 8. "We'll even get some speeding up and down here every so often. Today's pretty tame for a Tuesday afternoon, that's for sure."

Sandwich Town has been near the top for the last several years. But in 2022, there were only 41 complaints, which is a far cry from the second-most complaints in the city in 2020. In 2021, Ward 2 recorded the most noise complaints.

"Residents that live along Riverside Drive West for example, Wyandotte Street West and in and around major arterial roads like University Avenue and Mill Street and Sandwich Street call me from time to time about loud mufflers and loud car noise," said Coun. Fabio Costante, who represents Ward 2.

Costante realizes his area is a main artery for many things in the city. But he would like more information about which sounds are causing people to complain, something the city's stats don't reveal.