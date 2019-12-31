Pay-what-you-can New Year's Eve rides for Sarnia-Lambton residents

Sarnia-Lambton residents looking for a safe ride on New Year's Eve can call Adam Dumond for a lift.

Dumond is offering pay-what-you-can rides to to help people stay safe — and collect donations for not-for-profit organization Noelle's Gift.

"Any friends or family that need a ride anywhere in Sarnia-Lambton, let me know and I'll come get you," said Dumond.

Noelle's Gift was established in January 2013 in honour of Noelle Paquette, a Sarnia kindergarten teacher whose body was found in a woodlot southwest of Sarnia, one day after she was last seen leaving a New Year's Eve party.

Paquette's killers, Tanya Bogdanovich and Michael MacGregor, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in December 2015, and were sentenced in February 2016 to life in prison without a chance of parole for 25 years.

Noelle's Gift was started as a way of honouring Paquette's memory, as well as a way of providing support, school supplies and even meals to children in need.

Dumond explained that Paquette's story is well-known in Sarnia.

"We're a little bit more sensitive to this issue in Sarnia because of years past and Noelle's incident, so I thought I'd throw my hat in the ring."

The Noelle's Gift Charity Cab, as it's been called in previous years, has the support of the not-for-profit and of the Paquette family.

"My phone goes crazy, but it's fun," said Dumond. "It's a good way to get the people home. It's another option and obviously it's great awareness for what Noelle's Gift does."

Dumond said riders can be a "mixed bag," explaining that some passengers use his service akin to a shuttle, while others are appreciative of Dumond's efforts to help people.

We're a little bit more sensitive to this issue in Sarnia … - Adam Dumond

"One girl in particular, she gave what she could and she was one of the students that needed one of the backpacks that the charity provided one year," he said. "You just hear a lot of heartwarming stories."

Even if passengers aren't aware of Paquette's story they're still welcome to give Dumond a call and schedule a pick-up — even if they can't donate anything.

"If someone just needs a ride home, I don't care if you give nothing, I'll come get you," Dumond said. "That's the whole point of the ride program … I really don't hold an amount as trying to set a bar. I just try to help as many people as I can."

Dumond will be making trips between 8 p.m. on Dec. 31, and about 3 a.m. on Jan. 1.