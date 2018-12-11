Noah, Emma top local baby name list for 2017

The Ontario government has been tracking baby names in the province for 100 years.

In Windsor and London, Noah made the top of the list. Regionally, Noah fell to second place, bumped out by Benjamin. Emma and Olivia were also popular names.

Since 1917, Marie and Mary, along with Joseph and John are top baby names in Ontario.

"There seems to be a trend where these older style names, almost biblical names seem to always be in the top," said Harry Malhi with Ontario consumer services. "And the more popular a certain name is, the more other people seem to want it."

Names come in and out of popularity due to a number of factors, including movies and television, music artists and royalty.

We're obsessed with baby names — when Prince William and Kate were expecting new arrivals, bookies cashed in big on bets for traditional names: George and Charlotte.

"Choosing a name for your child is an important and personal decision for all parents," said Bill Walker, Ontario's minister of government and consumer services. "The lists of top baby names in Ontario is one way to help parents choose a name for their baby."

If the lists don't help new parents choose a name, technology has come to the rescue. Mobile phone apps make it easy, allowing you to plug in parent names, trends and preferences to narrow it down. The online world can even vote on your choices.

Parents have 30 days after a baby is born to register the birth with the province.