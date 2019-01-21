'No Vaping' signs required for Ontario businesses, available for free from health unit

Turns out, Ontario businesses are supposed to have had 'No Vaping' signs posted since Oct. 17, 2018.

When the Smoke-Free Ontario Act, 2017 came into effect, it added a number of additional regulations.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says one of these is that a 'No Vaping' symbol must accompany the 'No Smoking' signs that already exist.

"This signage is required in those places and there are a few extra regulations now under the Smoke Free Ontario Act," said Ashley Kirby, health promotions specialist with WECHU. Those extra regulations mostly surround public parks and school properties.

Under the new regulations, vaping of any substance is not permitted where smoking is not permitted.

According to Kirby, the signs are required in any indoor workplaces or public spaces such as a recreation or community centre. Municipal buildings are also required to have the signs.

WECHU is "working to educate employers" on the new regulations to ensure compliance. WECHU also offers free signage, available by filling out an online form.

"We had to wait for the signage order to come in from the ministry," said Kirby, which is why WECHU didn't start enforcing the new regulation in October. There are two signage options, a separate sign for smoking and vaping, or a dual sign with both regulations.

Kirby says most places are aware they need the signage, and enforcement officers mostly field questions about how many signs are needed and where they need to be posted.

"Right now we're really in the education phase, so we're hoping this is just one of the many routes we're going to take," said Kirby. WECHU isn't set on a deadline for enforcement right now, but are hoping sign distribution will help get the word out.

"This is just the start," said Kirby. "In the next little while everyone will be up and ready to go."