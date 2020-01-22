Windsor-Essex public elementary students won't receive report cards due to ongoing ETFO job action

Kindergarten and elementary school students from the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) won't receive report cards, as a result of an ongoing work-to-rule job action currently undertaken by the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO).

The ETFO's job action began as a means of protesting cuts and changes to Ontario's education system introduced by Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative government.

Scott Scantlebury, public relations officer with the GECDSB, said report cards and kindergarten learning assessments were supposed to be released the week of Feb. 10.

However, due to the ETFO's work-to-rule job action — which began on Nov. 26, 2019 and was expanded on Jan. 13, 2020 — teachers won't distribute report cards.

Scantlebury said parents and students can still request updates by speaking with teachers during normal hours of operation.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said "teacher union leaders are risking student success and preventing parents from seeing valuable information about their child's performance in class."

"It underscores our government's insistence that teacher union leaders cancel these strikes that are hurting our kids," he said. "And it only strengthens our belief that parents want our government to invest in front-line services, not in compensation and other demands, for some of the highest-paid educators in the country."

The ETFO is currently one of four Ontario teachers' unions engaged in some form of strike or job action.

In addition to its ongoing job action, the ETFO is holding rotating strikes at schools across the province.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation has also been engaged in a work-to-rule campaign since November.

The union representing Ontario's French-language teachers, the AEFO, started its own work-to-rule campaign on Jan. 16.

Finally, the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) is also engaged in a work-to-rule campaign.