No plea deal for Montreal man in Michigan airport stabbing
Amor Ftouhi is accused of stabbing Lt. Jeff Neville while yelling "Allahu Akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great." Neville survived the June 2017 attack at the Flint airport.
Judge ordered marshals to use a 'minimum amount of force' to bring Ftouhi to court
A man charged with terrorism in the stabbing of a Michigan airport police officer says he's not interested in a plea deal and will go to trial on Nov. 6.
Amor Ftouhi says he's innocent. He made the remark Thursday during a final pre-trial hearing in federal court in Flint.
Ftouhi is accused of stabbing Lt. Jeff Neville while yelling "Allahu Akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great." Neville survived the June 2017 attack at the Flint airport.
Ftouhi is a native of Tunisia who was living in Montreal.
A judge had ordered marshals to use a "minimum amount of force" if necessary to bring Ftouhi to court Thursday. But it apparently wasn't necessary. He had refused to leave his cell to attend a previous hearing.
