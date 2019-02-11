Skip to Main Content
'No parent should ever have to go through that.'
Video

'No parent should ever have to go through that.'

Shirley Arseneault describes how she copes with being a parent for her teenage daughter who continues to struggle with serious health issues. Madison Arseneault became impaled by a sawed-off golf club while running at a city park during gym class.
Shirley Arseneault describes how she copes with being a parent for her teenage daughter who continues to struggle with serious health issues. Madison Arseneault became impaled by a sawed-off golf club while running at a city park during gym class. 1:34
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us