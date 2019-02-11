Video

'No parent should ever have to go through that.'

Shirley Arseneault describes how she copes with being a parent for her teenage daughter who continues to struggle with serious health issues. Madison Arseneault became impaled by a sawed-off golf club while running at a city park during gym class.

