No new mental health beds coming to Windsor

The Ontario government is investing in 50 beds across 12 hospitals.

But none of that funding is coming to Windsor.

Janice Kaffer, President & Chief Executive Officer for Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare, hopes maybe it will be Windsor's turn next time.

"I'm not surprised we didn't get any allocation but we are looking for funding in the next wave."

Kaffer says HDGH currently operates 49 tertiary mental health beds, but most are taken up with people waiting for community supports.

"We're pretty close to 100 per cent occupancy all the time," said Kaffer. "Most of the time our patients come to us by way of the acute beds from Windsor Regional Hospital."

According to Kaffer, the problem then is that mental health patients end up living in hospital.

"As government goes through their consultation, there's a lot of us hoping they'll look at the links between mental illness and supports, community supports and addiction and housing," said Kaffer. "That will probably do more for wait times than a lot of other initiatives."

Kaffer puts the current wait time for psychiatric consultation at about four days.

"Our region hasn't seen any real investment in mental health and addictions for some time," said Kaffer, adding that she understands the process can be lengthy.

"I think consulting with the staff in the field, that's incredibly important. If it takes longer because of that consultation, I'm okay with that."

The Ottawa Hospital will receive 10 of the 50 beds. Eight will be allocated to St. Catharines and two beds will go to Owen Sound. Other beds go to Burlington, Sudbury, Sarnia, Kingston, Thunder Bay and the GTA.