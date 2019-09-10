Kingsville council stops short of implementing 'no-mow' zones for monarch butterflies

Some Kingsville councillors say they like the idea of letting grass grow long in public areas to encourage monarch butterflies, but the town has so far stopped short of changing any laws to encourage it.

Council looked over a report Monday from Richard Wyma, the town's director of community and development services. Wyma prepared it after council asked for advice in September about how to better protect habitat for bees and butterflies.

That report offered the idea of creating no-mow areas on publicly owned lands to increase habitat for monarch butterflies and other pollinators. Windsor-Essex is a key habitat region for the monarch butterfly, which was listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of nature earlier this year.

While councillors liked the idea of offering the species — to quote Coun. Thomas Neufeld — "good habitat and a little bit more security," staff said making that change would require amending a property bylaw. Council merely received the report, but can use the information for future decisions.

For no-mow zones, "the intention is that it's an area that's probably not walked on in a park," said Neufeld, who sits on the Communities in Bloom committee. They would not include areas like soccer fields or baseball diamonds.

Kingsville town council accepted a report but took no further action for now. (Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters)

"It's just maybe a small corner that can be given back to nature, so to speak."

No-mow zones would mean "identifying areas within parks where mowing can be reduced and milkweed or other native pollinator species can be maintained," the report said.

The town would need additional management of the area would be needed, the report said, to keep out invasive species and noxious weeds.

The current bylaws in the town that deal with yard maintenance require that grass and ground cover be less than 10 inches, so having no-mow zones in town parks would require an amendment to the bylaw.

"In addition to establishing new pollinator habitat through a 'no-mow' approach, staff can manually re-introduce wildflowers, trees, shrubs and grasses to 'no-mow' zones. to enhance productivity and habitat," the report said.

According to the report, the community has already taken steps to protect monarchs as well as other pollinators through its Community in Bloom program.

Those include maintaining a Pollinator Garden at Lakeside Park. as well as a native seed or plant sale held annually by the Kingsville Horticultural Society to encourage the use of native plants.

Other recommendations

Other recommendations in the report: the town could undertake included holding workshops on planting and maintaining pollinator gardens, producing a Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator fact sheet, integrating pollinator habitat into the town's Park Master Plans and reviewing and reducing pesticide practices where possible.

But staff said that would require additional resources too.

Wyma said the town is pretty "tapped out" when it comes to the work the city already does with gardens.

"The additional resources may be additional supports for the horticultural society but I know they're challenged when it comes to finding the capacity that they need," he said.

"It could mean an additional student or part time staff … that could help maintain some of these gardens because... especially in the first few years, they are fairly maintenance heavy."