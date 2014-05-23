All commercial flights in and out of Windsor International Airport suspended

The Windsor International Airport has announced that all commercial flights to and from YQG have been suspended by its servicing airline partners as of end-of-day Wednesday.

Airport CEO Mark Galvin confirmed to CBC that the airport terminal will be closed to the public from Friday, April 3 until Thursday, April 30.

"Our airline partners have been reducing flights for quite a while obviously, since the COVID-19 [pandemic] began," he said.

Air Canada was the only airline still operating at the airport with three domestic flights a day. Porter and Sunwing had already suspended their flights.

"I think it's pretty well known the impact on the airline industry with COVID-19. I think we can all assume that it's been a lot less passengers to fly on the aircraft, and that was I'm sure the basis of their decision," said Galvin.

All commercial flights have been suspended until the end of April. (CBC News)

Last week, Galvin said Air Canada flights had been transporting in the range of eight to 25 people per flight.

Prior to the complete shutdown of the passenger terminal building, Galvin said that staff will do a full cleaning.

"The reality is, it is a big hit," he said, about the economic toll on the airport. He said they are experiencing a 70 per cent reduction in revenue.

He said he was on a conference call Wednesday with other airport CEOs and that "we're all in the same boat."

"We're optimistic for the future obviously, but we have to get through this period, and take all necessary precautions. Protect the staff, the tenants and the travelling public and get ready for a return of service in the future."

The runways and the airport will still be open for general aviation, medical and emergency flights, and any other non-commercial traffic.

Flights to Pelee Island are not affected because they don't fly out of the main terminal.