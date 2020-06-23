Health unit orders businesses to create a no mask, no entry policy

Owners and operators of commercial businesses in Windsor-Essex must have a policy in place by Friday at 12:01 a.m. that would prohibit entry for most people who are not wearing a face covering, the region's health unit has announced.

The order, unveiled by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on Tuesday, applies to places like retail and convenience stores, malls and plazas, restaurants, personal service settings, grocery stores and bakeries, gas stations, farmers markets, mechanic shops and car dealerships.

For these establishments, signage indicating that face coverings are required inside must be displayed visibly to customers.

Verbal reminders must also be provided to customers who are found to have removed their masks for "extended periods of time" while inside the establishment.

"For greater clarity, there is not a need for a business to turn away the customer to achieve the best effort standard [for compliance with the order]," the health unit said Tuesday.

Signs like this are available on the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's website for owners and operators of commercial establishments to use as they like. (Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)

The health unit is ordering businesses to make the following exceptions to face-covering policies:

Children who are younger than two years old.

Children — younger than five years old "either chronologically or developmentally" — who can't be persuaded to wear a face covering by their caregiver.

People who would experience breathing issues if they were to wear a face covering.

People who cannot safely wear a face covering due to medical reasons such as "respiratory disease, cognitive difficulties or difficulties in hearing or processing information."

People who can not wear a face covering due to religious reasons.

According to the health unit, the policy should be enacted and enforced in "good faith" and should be used as a means to educate people on mask-use in commercial establishments where physical distancing can be a challenge.

Along with the order on face coverings, which can be viewed by tapping this link, the health unit is also ordering commercial establishments to ensure the availability of "alcohol-based hand rub" at all entrances and exits for the use of customers and staff.