Police now say no attempted abduction in Leamington

The Ontario Provincial Police in Leamington are assuring the public there is no concern for public safety after an incident which had initially been reported as an attempted abduction on Thursday.

On Saturday, police announced that after further investigation, they found the incident was not an attempted abduction.

Initially, police reported a girl said she was approached by a blue full-size van while walking. The van crossed the street, stopped beside her, the door opened, and a man tried to grab her arm, but the girl was able to pull away.

Police now say the vehicle door was not opened, nor was any attempt made to grab the girl.

However, the OPP are still asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle and its occupants.