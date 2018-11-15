Night flight calls: more vocal birds die when the lights are left on

A University of Windsor biology professor says a new study is further proof that turning off outdoor lights at night will not only help bird migration patterns, it will also save lives. Bird lives.

Dan Mennill, biology professor and associate dean of science, cites the recent work by a research group at the University of Michigan.

The research group combines 40 years of data from Chicago, where birds killed by hitting windows of lit-up towers and skyscrapers at night were collected each morning during migratory seasons. This collection allowed the group to determine what kinds of birds were dying most often.

Dan Mennill says the data shows the birds more likely to hit the buildings and die are those that are more vocal.

"Some species call a lot. We assume they're doing that to communicate to the other animals they're travelling with," said Mennill, comparing the calling to the game 'Marco Polo.'

'A deadly trap'

"We don't think any bird has a sense that the artificial light is an unnatural thing."

Mennill said birds are hard-wired to navigate by using stars.

"All of a sudden there's a new star that's even brighter," said Mennill about artificial lights. "We've all seen it in our backyards, like a moth coming to a light."

Mennill's previous research showed that household lights left on overnight affected the migratory patterns of birds, even when those lights were close to the ground such as on a front porch or in a backyard. Due to this new research, they know which kinds of birds are most prone to dying and it's the ones that call out while flying.

Dan Mennill surveys birds with his wife, research partner and University of Windsor biology professor Stéphanie Doucet. (Dale Morris)

"When a bird is attracted to the light, they're calling out and causing other birds to have their migration patterns disrupted," said Mennill.

'Where am I, where am I?' is what he thinks the birds are calling. "The simple rule is maybe if you hear one of those calls, produce a call back."

Mennill hopes to use his next five years of research to do even more work on finding out what species are attracted to the lights at night.

He also hopes to look at how greenhouse light affects night flight calling and subsequent death in birds. According to Mennill, no one is really doing that research.

"There's one study out of Europe that found there is a lot of calling over a brightly lit greenhouse," he said. "It's an area we really need to do more work on."