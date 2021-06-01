Nicole Dupuis takes over as CEO of Windsor-Essex County Health Unit
Dupuis is replacing Theresa Marentette, who retired last week
A new leader has taken the reins as CEO of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
Nicole Dupuis is replacing Theresa Marentette, who retired last week after three decades in public health.
She told CBC Radio's Windsor Morning that the biggest concern she faces in the role is the post-COVID-19 recovery and what the impact of the pandemic will be on other health issues.
"I think we're excited for recovery, but there's certainly a lot of unknowns and challenges," she said.
There are just over 50 active cases of COVID-19 within Windsor and Essex County, and 43.9 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.
Dupuis is the former director of health promotion with the public health unit, a position she held for nearly eight years.
Her appointment was announced in June. During the announcement, Board of Health chair Gary McNamara said Dupuis was well respected for her expertise in public health and "has been an instrumental help and right hand to ... Theresa and Dr. Ahmed during the last 14 or 15 months in serving the community on the pandemic."
