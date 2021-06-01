Windsor-Essex County Health Unit names new CEO

Nicole Dupuis, the current director of health promotion with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, has been named the unit's new CEO.

Gary McNamara, chair of the Board of Health, made the announcement at the health unit's daily briefing on Tuesday morning.

Dupuis is starting the new position effective July 1, following the retirement of CEO Theresa Marentette.

"She is well-respected for her knowledge and expertise in public health and has been an instrumental help and right hand to ... Theresa and Dr. Ahmed during the last 14 or 15 months in serving the community on the pandemic," he said.

McNamara said the community is indebted to Marentette's leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These are big shoes to fill but certainly, Nicole, there's no doubt, is up to the task," he said.

Marentette started with the health unit in 1989 and has been CEO since 2017. Marentette said she has worked with Dupuis for the past seven-and-a-half years and thinks she will do a great job as CEO.

"I think the health unit and the community are in good hands with Nicole," she said.