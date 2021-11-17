NEXUS enrolment centres to re-open, but only in the U.S.
U.S. Customs says backlog of applications is significant
Enrolment in the U.S.-Canada trusted traveller programs known as NEXUS and FAST is resuming — at least on one side of the border — following a pandemic hiatus.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Monday that enrolment centres located within the U.S. will reopen on Nov. 29. Centres in Canada, however, are closed and will continue to be shut down until further notice.
"Starting today, conditionally approved applicants may schedule interviews at available NEXUS and U.S./Canada FAST enrolment centers in the United States," the agency said in a statement.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the backlog of applications is significant and in order to prioritize new applicants who need interviews as part of the approval process, the agency is asking existing NEXUS members not to book interview appointments but renew before the expiry date to maintain their enrolment.
NEXUS, which is jointly run by the border authorities in the U.S. and Canada, is a program intended to expedite cross-border travel for travellers who have cleared an approval process that includes the interview as well as a background check.
FAST is the commercial border clearance program.
