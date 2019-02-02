Newcomer skate coordinator hoping for big turnout and enough skates for everyone

On Saturdays in the winter, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., you can borrow a pair of skates from the All Saints' Skate Rental Program.

On Feb. 2, you might want to get there early.

The skate program is holding its annual Newcomer Family Skating Event, encouraging those new to the area to come out and learn to skate.

Art Roth, skate rental coordinator said last year 250 people attended.

"It's grown each year," said Roth. "We have a lot of skates, but a lot of people too."

The All Saints' Skate Rental Program has skates for everyone. ((Aadel Haleem/CBC))

The event kicks off at 1:30 p.m. with free soup, hot chocolate, fruits and vegetables.

Although the forecast looks good, if skaters get too cold they can hide out in All Saints' Church, just across the street. Skaters will also have to head to the church to use the washroom, as they're closed at Charles Clark Square this weekend.

"We're having a party," said Roth. "We're going to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. We're going to skate and skate and skate."

The program accepts skate donations all year and has a substantial stock, but it might not be enough.

Art Roth is the skating program coordinator for the All Saints' Skate Rental Program. (Aadel Haleem/CBC)

Roth said that's the only goal — having enough skates for everybody.

The event is marketed towards newcomers but Charles Clark Square is a publicly accessible rink that is always free to skate on.

The skate program offers lessons from experienced volunteers every Saturday in February, as long as ice conditions permit.