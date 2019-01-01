New Year's Day candlelight vigil for Black History Month

Black History Month organizers are encouraging everyone to start their 2019 with a candlelight vigil they say is meant to "bring all good people together."

Marc Taylor, one of the vigil organizers, says the hope is for everyone to stand "in solidarity against racism."

Organizer Marc Taylor says all you have to bring is a candle — and maybe an umbrella, if the rain keeps up. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

According to Taylor, 2019 marks 400 documented years since the first black slave arrived in North America. He says good people have always "risen up."

"They rise up to stop tyranny," said Taylor. "They rose up to help slaves escape up to Canada."

Another organizer, Patrick Hannon, says racism is still "extremely evident" in Windsor and in Canada.

Patrick Hannon says racism is still 'extremely evident' in Windsor and in Canada. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"And it shouldn't be," said Hannon. "When we unite together then we're part of the solution. We have to stop the division of people."

The vigil will have speakers, songs and moments of silence. Taylor says all you have to bring is a candle — and maybe an umbrella, if the rain keeps up.

"We're calling all good people to once more show up and show their support for the fight against racism and intolerance."

Speakers will include representatives of religious organizations, the labour community and area activists.

Hannon said even though he's Caucasian, he wants to be part of the solution.

"As a white, middle-aged man, I didn't create the system," said Hannon. "But if I don't do anything then I'm part of the problem."

The vigil is at 5 p.m. on Jan. 1, at the Tower of Freedom/Underground Railroad monument on Pitt Street.