What's open and closed in Windsor this New Year's weekend

The City of Windsor is shutting down its administrative offices for a few days during the holiday season.

However, since New Year's Day falls on a weekend, some office closures will come after the fact.

City office closures

All city administrative offices, including the 311 Customer Contact Centre and municipal parking ticket payment offices, will be closed on Jan. 3

311 services will still be available online or through the Windsor 311 mobile app, and parking tickets can be paid online, through the E-services tab on the city's website.

The 211 Call Centre will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, during the holidays, the city said in a media release.

Transit

Transit Windsor will operate on an adjusted schedule during the holidays and details can be found at the agency's holiday service schedule website.

Transit Windsor customer service on Chatham Street West will be open for the following hours:

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (except as noted below).

December 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 1: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Windsor Transit is operating on a Sunday schedule New Years Day. (Dale Molnar)

Windsor Public Library

All library locations will operate on a reduced schedule during the holidays.

Windsor Public Library holiday hours are as follows:

Dec. 31: All locations open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: All branches closed.

All library branches will re-open for regular hours on Jan. 2, the city said.

Garbage and recycling

Garbage and recycling collection will continue as normal during the holidays, and Christmas tree and yard waste collection will take place the week of Jan. 10; more information can be found on collection calendars.

The public waste drop-off and household chemical depots at the corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road are closed to the public on Jan. 1, in addition to their regular Sunday closures.

Museum Windsor

Both Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House will operate at reduced holiday hours.

Chimczuk Museum:

Dec. 31: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed.

Regular hours resume Jan. 2.

François Baby House:

Dec. 31: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1 to 3: Closed.

Regular hours resume Jan. 4.

COVID-19 restrictions continue

The holiday service changes are in addition to the ongoing reduced service levels brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the city said.

Those reduced service levels mean all community and customer care centres remain temporarily closed until further notice, except for previously-scheduled rentals and holiday programming.

Winter programming will begin on Jan.10 at some facilities; more details, and registration information, can be found on the city's website.

COVID-19 tests, vaccines

Anyone needing a COVID-19 test over the holidays will have a few options.

Windsor Regional Hospital said its COVID-19 assessment centre for the general public will be available by appointment.

Windsor's mass vaccination site is located at the former Sears space at Devonshire Mall. (Elvis Nouemsi Njike/Radio-Canada)

The hospital's youth clinic will also be open during the holidays. Appointments can be made online.

The Erie Shores HealthCare assessment centre will also be offering tests over the holidays, by appointment.

Tests will also be offered for asymptomatic individuals at pharmacies, and the Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Centre will be providing tests for First Nations, Metis, and Inuit people, and their families, in Windsor.

More information about Windsor-Essex County Health Unit vaccine clinics can be found on the agency's website.

Rinks and arenas

Weather permitting, the outdoor ice rink at Lanspeary Lions Park is expected to have a public skate time on Jan. 2 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

In order to skate, people are asked to make a reservation, due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions.

The Forest Glade and Adie Knox Herman indoor arenas will have limited availability from Dec. 31, and will be closed Jan. 1.

And while the ice surfaces at WFCU and Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex will remain open during regular hours for much of the holidays, there will be some changes:

Both facilities will close at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Both will also be closed on Jan. 1.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre will be open regular hours for those with reservations.

The exceptions are Dec. 31, when the facility will close at 3 p.m.

The centre will be closed all day on Jan. 1.

Windsor's Adventure Bay Family Water Park and Cannon Cove are closed until further notice due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Malls

Windsor's Tecumseh and Devonshire malls will also see revised operating hours during the holidays.

Tecumseh Mall:

Dec. 31: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed.

Devonshire Mall: