New year, new you: Making fitness your goal for 2019

At one downtown gym, members are getting a "jump start" on their New Year's resolutions.

Luis Mendez, CEO at True Fitness says the gym has already seen an increase in traffic flow.

"Our members are putting their memberships to good use already," said Mendez.

One of those members is Abishek Nayyar, who's hoping for major changes next year.

"My resolution is to come here at least three to four times a week for the rest of the year," he said about 2019. "Everybody has bad posture, back pains. I'm here to get rid of all of that."

Luis Mendez has some tips for getting healthy in the new year:

Tips and tricks from the CEO of True Fitness Windsor 1:29

Mendez says the number of members usually increases in the new year.

"In January we tend to get an influx of a lot of members," said Mendez. "Typically that will last the next two to three months consistently. You do see a fall off February into March."

Linda Osmun also trains at True Fitness and said people shouldn't let age be a barrier to a healthy new year's resolution.

"You just have to do it," said Osmun. "Of course you slow down but you just have to keep doing it."

According to Mendez, the best way to stick to a new year's resolution to get fit is to set realistic goals.

"Have a plan in place, which days you're going to go to the gym, what times, what are you focusing on."

Here are some easy exercises from Luis Mendez, CEO at True Fitness: