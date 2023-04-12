Veteran officer Kent Rice becomes new head of Windsor's police union

The new Windsor Police Association (WPA) president is an officer previously convicted of assaulting a suspect.

Kent Rice has been a Windsor police officer for 23 years. On Wednesday, CBC News learned of the final results that had just been finalized. There are roughly 650 Windsor police employees who had the opportunity to vote over the last week.

The WPA represents more than 650 employees, advocates for them and speaks for them during bargaining. Shawn McCurdy is the outgoing president. Rice is expected to officially assume the role later this year.

Over the last decade, Rice made headlines after getting caught on surveillance video assaulting a man in a stairwell in 2012.

Rice hasn't responded to CBC's multiple attempts for an interview this week.

Eleven years ago, Rice was one of four officers who responded to a call for service at a housing complex on McDougall Street. Court documents indicate that Rice brought the man out of the unit into a stairwell.

At one point, the man was on the ground and Rice kicked him twice in the ribs. Video of the incident surfaced months after it happened.

Following a trial in 2013, a judge convicted Rice of assault. The guilty verdict was overturned the following year after an appeal. Then in 2015, the Ontario Court of Appeal decided to restore the original finding of guilt.

Rice was given a conditional discharge with probation by the courts.

After reviewing the surveillance video, the initial trial judge in 2013, Justice Donald Downie, noted "the two kicks came when I see no threat of any aggressive action on [the victim's] part."

Rice pleaded guilty to Police Services Act charges

He also kept his job as a Windsor police officer. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to unnecessary exercise of authority and discreditable conduct.

During a Police Services Act hearing, Rice apologized to the man he assaulted. Rice also acknowledged that his actions discredited the reputation of Windsor police.

In 2015, the hearing officer also found this incident was "out of character" for Rice and hasn't shown any "overly racist inclination in his personal or professional life."

At the time, Rice was penalized by receiving an 18-month demotion, which resulted in a loss of salary of about $14,000.