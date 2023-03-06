New Toronto-Detroit bus service is launching April 5, and it includes stops in Windsor

Megabus is launching a new bus service that will run twice a day between Toronto and Detroit, Mich., and it will include stops in Windsor, London, Chatham, and Paris, Ont.

Tickets are on sale now, with the first departure scheduled for April 5.

The service is another option for people who want to take the bus between the cities.

Currently, Flixbus offers once-a-day service between Toronto and Detroit that stops at McMaster University, downtown London, Western University, Chatham-Kent and Windsor.

The Megabus service is offered in partnership with Trailways, the company said in a release.

"As we come out of the pandemic, Ontario in particular has been a very strong market," said Colin Emberson, Megabus vice-president of commercial. "Over the last few years, we've added service from Toronto to Ottawa, Toronto to London and as we did that, we've had our eye on Windsor for quite a bit of time."

"It just felt that the time was now, and we're excited to do it with a partner in Trailways that we're currently partnering with on services like Toronto to New York, or even Montreal to New York."

Emberson said Trailways will operate the coaches. Megabus is contributing its brand and retail platform.

Tickets are available now. There will be two trips a day between Detroit and Toronto, with stops in Windsor, Chatham, London, and Paris.

Raymond Hoang of Activate Transit Windsor Essex said the new service is a good thing for the area because it means more options for travellers.

"This would mean that we have the option of going to Detroit," he said. "And from Detroit we can go to the many other cities, for example, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Chicago and more."

"So it gives Windsorites more options when taking public transit to other cities, especially in the states."

Emberson said he expects the service will mostly attract tourists and students.

Workforce WindsorEssex said while there are more than 5,000 people in Windsor who commute to the United States for work, likely to Michigan, the new bus service isn't likely to be something they'll use.

According to statistics provided by the organization, more than half of those commuters earn more than $100,000 per year.

"It is highly likely that commuters have their own vehicle," said Tashlyn Teskey, Workforce WindsorEssex manager of research projects.

"While some workers that have non-usual work commitments may use the new bus service, especially if they are using the ride for some working time, it is not likely a large number of folks using the bus as a means of daily commute."