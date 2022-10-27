UWindsor tells students 'it matters that you're here' with new year-round suicide prevention program

WARNING: This story contains reference to suicide.

Having a "heart to heart" talk among top mental health officials at the University of Windsor about suicide prevention sparked the creation of a new program that aims to make supports more easily accessible.

The new initiative is part of the university's larger student mental health strategy, according to Dr. Mohsan Beg, UWindsor's director of student health, counselling and wellness services. Over the course of his 20 years at the university he said students — both domestic and international — have died by suicide. He doesn't have data specific to the university, but added suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 15 to 25.

"It's not just a university issue, it's a public health issue," said Beg. "We said we need to do something to make getting help easier, setting up a compassionate caring community and letting students know that they can reach out for help and even one suicide is one too many."

Professional and peer supports for students having thoughts of suicide already exist and the new program now "helps to get the word out," according to Katie Chauvin, the campus mental health and wellness coordinator.

Listen to the Windsor Morning interview with Dr. Mohsan Beg and Katie Chauvin.

Windsor Morning 7:38 Suicide Prevention The University of Windsor has launched a year-round suicide prevention intiative to give students hope and the power to seek help when needed.

A new online resource has been created that contains a large, bright red button for students to click if they are in crisis and need help right now. It also contains messages of hope from staff and students who have experienced mental health struggles.

"[Those people are] giving voice to the often unseen pain that individuals living with thoughts of suicide face," said Chauvin.

A powerful video has also been created titled: "It Matters That You're Here."

It contains messages from staff and students on campus highlighting that other people do care, students don't need to face the pain alone and they matter.

"We want to have that conversation now rather than wishing we had," said Chauvin.

Fei Qin is one of the many people to leave a message of hope as a part of the University of Windsor's new suicide prevention initiative. (UWindsor)

Another aspect about making these supports more visible and easier to access is to reach students before they develop a plan and an "active intention," said Beg.

"Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem" said Beg. "So we want to be able to say 'hey, how do we give people some hope?"

If you or someone you know is struggling, here's where to get help: