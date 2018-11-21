New site chosen for east Windsor schools

A site has been chosen for a new grade school in east Windsor.

Parkview and Eastwood public schools will be combined and replaced with a new structure on the current Parkview Public School property.

The current school is on the southeast portion of the property, with the new school to be built on the northwest side.

Parkview Elementary School in Windsor, Ont. (Google Maps)

Students at Parkview will lose access to their field and playground during construction, but according to Greater Essex County District School Board spokesperson Scott Scantlebury, students can use the public park "right beside the school."

"It [the loss of playground] will be only for half a school year," said Scantlebury. "A lot of the construction will be over the summer months."

The Ontario Ministry of Education awarded the Greater Essex County District School Board a $13.2-million grant for the building. The new school will hold more than 500 students and have four dedicated child care spaces.

Next steps for the process are design, design approval and then a tender process for the construction bid.

"Both schools were and are underpopulated," said Scantlebury. "Combining them in one allows us to rationalize that space."

The current Parkview building will be demolished as part of the construction process and should become parking and playground space. Scantlebury expects the Eastwood site to be declared "surplus to board needs" and put up for sale.

Eastwood Public School in Windsor, Ont. (GECDSB)

Students will remain in their current classrooms during construction. The building should be completed at some point during the 2020-2021 school year. Students would move mid-year if the building was not open in time for the September start.