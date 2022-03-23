A tender for the construction of a new school in Essex County has been awarded.

Fortis Construction Group will handle the project, which will see the construction of the school, with groundbreaking expected to take place within a month, said Erin Kelly, director of education with the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB).

"This is replacing an elementary school is in the Kingsville area, Jack Miner School, as well as Kingsville Public School, and replacing Kingsville High School," Kelly said. "They will all come together."

Students from Harrow will also attend high school in the new building, Kelly said, which was needed due to aging infrastructure at the other schools. The project has been in the works since 2016, and Kelly said the doors of the new school are expected to open in September 2024.

"This is a very large project and as a result will take some time, but we're very excited that all of this has come through," she said. "The costs have increased substantially over that time since 2016, so this is a big plus for us, and a big celebration in terms of having the funding to build the kind of school that we know we need to perfect."

The new school will cost about $59 million, and will accommodate 1,045 elementary students and 753 secondary students.

The new Kingsville school isn't the only new facility the GECDSB is moving forward with.

On Tuesday, the province announced it was granting the board $22.5 million to build a replacement for DM Eagle Public School in Tecumseh, and the project was going out for tender.

"This investment for a new DM Eagle Public School is part of our multiyear plan to build, expand, and update schools and child-care spaces across our province," provincial Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a statement. "It will leave a lasting legacy that benefits working families in Essex County for years to come by providing a new learning space for students and greater access to child care."

The North Shore French Immersion School will be located on Tecumseh Road East, and will accommodate 651 students and 73 licensed child care spaces.

A timeline for the school's construction wasn't provided.

Meanwhile, a new permanent addition to the St. Louis Catholic Elementary School is also going out to tender.

The province announced Tuesday it was providing $6.2 million for the project, which will see the creation of 147 student spaces, and 63 child care spaces, at the school, which is located on Talbot Street East in Leamington.

"We're certainly very grateful for the additional financial support we have received from the Ministry of Education to expand St. Louis Catholic Elementary School," Emelda Byrne, director of education at the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, said in a statement. "Leamington is a growing community, and the increased child care spaces and additional classrooms will certainly help accommodate those families in the area who choose Catholic education for their children."

A construction schedule was not provided.