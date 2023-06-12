Elementary school Blue Jays program focuses on young girls stepping up to the plate — literally

Girls at Bat is a program at Glenwood Public school that gives the elementary students a "no judgment, carefree zone" to learn baseball.

Grace Lavoy says she and her Girls At Bat classmates have a safe space where they can be themselves.

The Grade 5 student at Windsor's Glenwood Public School is referring to a new elementary program for girls, where they learn the fundamentals of baseball without the competitiveness — and without boys.

"You don't have to worry about being discriminated against at all," said Lavoy.

"We're a very inclusive area. We don't want anybody to feel left out at all, so we listen to each other's ideas. We listen to each other just in general. And this is a really great space."

Lavoy says she enjoys the batting, catching and infield and outfield instruction the program offers.

"My favourite part is probably batting. I've gotten a lot better at batting over the time that I've been here, so that's great."

A report released from Canadian Women and Sport found that among girls who have participated in sport, one in three leave sport by their late teens. By comparison, the dropout rate for teenage boys aged 16 to 18 is only one in 10.

Teacher Paul Cowan runs the program at Glenwood and says it highlights the need for non-competitive athletics — recognizing the fact that these athletes can participate without being cut.

"They're just here to have fun, learn a little bit about baseball and have that sense of community that a lot of quote-unquote, competitive sports have as well," said Cowan.

"I really wanted to make sure that these athletes had a place that was safe for everyone and a place that they could enjoy."

The Jays Care Foundation supports the program to bring awareness to unrepresented members within baseball, says Cowan. It's one of four programs the foundation runs.

When he got the program up and running he was hoping for 10 students to start, but instead had 37 sign up. Something he called an "incredibly humbling experience."

"Consistently we've seen 26 show up over the course of the last three months or so. So we've had a really high retention rate, which is really awesome."

Aside from there being a home plate, Student Maahira Perkash says she "barely knew anything" about baseball before she enrolled in the program.

"I've learned how to throw and catch," she said.

"Throwing balls at Mr. Cowan is the best part."

Perkash says she chose the program because she wanted to try something new.

"Making sure I can go at my own pace, learn properly without having to rush — it's fun."

Cowan says the program is a "no judgment, carefree zone" for elementary girls looking to try something new.

Student Amelia Felix says it's an open space that is "amazing."

"It's nice to have," she said. "Nobody gets made fun of."

Samia Adam, who's also in the program, says catching balls is her favourite of the skills because it's something she can improve on every day.

Cowan says aside from a noncompetitive atmosphere, he believes the baseball classes can help some girls who have a perceived lack of skill.

"Sometimes they feel when there's pressure that they have that low confidence within their athletics. It's … making sure that we pump their tires … have a lot of fun, make sure there's a lot of high fives."