New PET/CT scans mean Windsor patients don't have to travel

After controversy, debate and delays, a Windsor-based PET/CT scanner will start taking images this spring.

Previously, patients needing scans had to travel to London, Hamilton or further to receive a diagnostic scan.

Hospital CEO David Musyj called it an "exciting announcement."

"Back in March of last year we indicated the province had supported the purchase," said Musyj. "Up to this point any PET/CTs had to be fundraised locally."

According to Musyj, the scan will be on site by April 15, 2019.

"There was an independent health facility locally, but it was coming up to end-of-life," said Musyj about the previous PET/CT scanner in the city. "The issue was getting it replaced."

The machines cost more than $3-million dollars.

"The government of Ontario has recognized how important this technology is," said Musyj. He said there are 700 patients in the region, which equals about two a day needing a scan.

An addition will house the new scanner at the Windsor Cancer Centre. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

The scanner will be installed in a soon-to-be constructed addition at the Cancer Centre at Windsor Regional Hospital's Met campus.

"We're landlocked, but we'll make it work," Musyj said about the addition. The scanner will move if the hospital moves to a new location.

How do the scanners work?

The PET scan is a nuclear medicine imaging test that uses radioactive sugar to create 3D images to show how a body's cells are working.

A CT scan uses x-ray equipment to produce multiple images a radiologist then looks at.

The scans take about four hours and can be stressful. Musyj said having it "at home where it belongs" removes a lot of that stress.

The set up will be "patient-friendly" said Musyj, with outdoor scenes to make patients more comfortable.

The saga in Sudbury

Sudbury spent ten years rallying and fundraising to buy scan equipment for the hospital there. When the provincial government announced funding for Windsor's scanner, the news did not go over well.