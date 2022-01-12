New OnEx bus service eyes January launch date for Windsor to London, Ont., routes

A new commuter bus service is preparing to expand into the region, servicing Windsor to London beginning later this month.

The OnEx (Ontario Express) bus service aims to fill a transportation gap in the corridor, and will be available to riders at $35 a ticket.

Riders will also be able to catch a ride in London to Pearson International Airport in Toronto, while stops in Tilbury and Chatham are also in the works.

According to the project manager of the bus service, riders can expect pick up and drop off locations in downtown Windsor, and at VIA Rail stations.

"Trains can't go where the busses can and it's been a pretty good mutual understanding, relationship we've had," said Harvey Tawatao, project manager for OnEx.

Tawatao said his company has also reached out to Greyhound to use the downtown bus terminal, but haven't had luck with co-ordinating that venture.

Harvey Tawatao is the project manager for ONEX (Ontario Express Bus Service). (CBC News)

Two other companies were also eyeing the route between London and Windsor, but no company has been able to secure the spot in the terminal.

"There was really been no further developments on that. I think the continuation of the pandemic has put a damper on the initiation or implementation on a lot of these services," said Tyson Cragg, Transit Windsor executive director.

"We're excited to have somebody back in there at some point. But at this point, we're …still operating status quo and we don't have anybody in there," Cragg continued.

Tawatao said the new route is expected to launch by Jan. 20, after two years of preparation and co-ordination with various municipalities.

"Now with the schools opening earlier, if there is a big fluctuation of students that need to travel back and forth to school, we're going to cater to them also to help them get back and forth," he said.