New Kormendy sentence a chance to raise awareness about domestic violence, says Hiatus House

The clinical director for Hiatus House says the Ontario appeals court decision to nearly double the sentence of Kenneth Kormendy is a chance to raise awareness about domestic violence.

The Court of Appeal for Ontario revised Kormendy's original sentence on Wednesday, increasing his prison time from 11 years to 20, less time served in pre-sentence custody.

Kormendy was convicted of attempted murder for setting his then-girlfriend's house on fire while she was inside with her two children.

"When I first heard about it, I was encouraged," said Isshak, the clinical director of residential and community services at Hiatus House. "I think this is the first time that I can think of where the Court of Appeal unanimously decided to … double [the] sentence."

Isshak said there were "a lot of things that were missed" when the court first heard Kormendy's case.

"We see these as … missed opportunities, but an opportunity to hopefully raise awareness about the issue and hopefully an opportunity to also inform the criminal justice system of what more they could do, so that such cases are not having to go to the Court of Appeal."

Isshak hopes that cases like Kormendy's will one day inspire the establishment of an integrated domestic violence court, like the one in Toronto.

According to Isshak, such institutions are specialized courts with dedicated teams within the system "trained on the issue of domestic violence and understand the dynamics, but also the risks."

"I'm hoping that maybe one day that's something that certainly can be explored here in Windsor, because I think part of what we've learned is that not everybody is aware of the dynamics but also the risks when somebody is in a relationship that's abusive," she said.