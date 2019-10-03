Home maintenance training at new Habitat for Humanity skills lab

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex unveiled its new skills lab Wednesday night, at its newly constructed ReStore location. A donation of $60,000 from Caesars Windsor Cares funded the space and ongoing programming.

The lab will teach home-ownership skills like what to change or check on a regular basis, as well as how to maintain a furnace or air conditioning unit.

Homeowners aren't given a how-to manual when they get keys to their new house, which is why Charmaine Ford said a maintenance program is exactly what she needs.

"You get this new home given to you and I don't want it to go to waste, so learning how to maintain it ... [is] invaluable," said Ford.

Her new home is currently under construction in Kingsville, Ont. as a part of a Habitat for Humanity build. The plan is to have it ready in December.

Homeowners attend a fall home maintenance Training course through Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex. (Jason Viau/CBC)

"It's pretty exciting actually," Ford said. "Courses like this help you feel more prepared."

And it's not just open to Habitat home recipients, the program is accessible to everyone.

"We want homeowners to succeed in their homes," said Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex executive director Fiona Coughlin. "It allows people to take care of their house through the winter months and protect their own investment."

This new skills lab allows Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex to partner with other community groups around the city. Skilled trades training and occupational health and safety education are just some examples of other initiatives offered by the not-for-profit.