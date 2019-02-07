New disclosure website for health unit, changes to five-star ratings
Inspection reports will extend beyond food establishments
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has launched a new disclosure website.
Changes to the Ontario Health Act in 2018 made it mandatory for health units to have a public disclosure system which would allow the public to be aware of what was happening in the community.
"The disclosure system provides greater transparency in order to better promote the health and protection of our community," said Theresa Marentette, CEO of the health unit.
The new system includes inspections for food premises, public pools, recreational facilities, child care settings and drinking water systems. Tobacco retail disciplines and beach sampling data will also be available.
According to Phil Wong, manager of environmental health, there are hundreds of different kinds of inspections the health unit is responsible for. In the new disclosure website, it's been broken down into four categories which then have their own subcategories.
The site can be used to report concerns, using the 'Contact' feature. Reports will be kept on the site for about two years before being archived.
"Anybody in the community can access the reports," said Wong. The reports show infractions, education and legal action, as well as addresses and business names.
Wong said the health unit has been conducting investigations for a "long, long time."
According to Wong, the current five-star rating system for restaurants will be removed and a pass/fail system has been implemented instead.
The new system will apply to more than just food services, extending to daycares, camps and salons as well which is why the system had to change.
It will take about a week for an inspection report to be posted.
With files from Katerina Georgieva and Mrinali Anchan
