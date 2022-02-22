271 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit confirmed 271 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in its service area, but no new deaths, on Tuesday.
34 people in hospital, with 7 in the ICU, health unit says
In its Tuesday update, the WECHU said there are currently 305 active, confirmed cases of the virus in Windsor-Essex.
Of those 34 are in hospital, and seven are in intensive care.
There are also 27 active outbreaks in Windsor-Essex:
- 10 in long-term care or retirement homes;
- One in a hospital unit;
- 12 community outbreaks, and
- Four workplace outbreaks.
The WECHU said there have been 573 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began.
The cases announced Tuesday include those confirmed over the Family Day weekend.
