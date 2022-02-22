271 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) confirmed 271 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in its service area, but no new deaths, on Tuesday.

In its Tuesday update, the WECHU said there are currently 305 active, confirmed cases of the virus in Windsor-Essex.

Of those 34 are in hospital, and seven are in intensive care.

There are also 27 active outbreaks in Windsor-Essex:

10 in long-term care or retirement homes;

One in a hospital unit;

12 community outbreaks, and

Four workplace outbreaks.

The WECHU said there have been 573 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began.

The cases announced Tuesday include those confirmed over the Family Day weekend.

More from CBC Windsor: