78 new high-risk COVID-19 cases confirmed in Windsor-Essex Friday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) confirmed 78 new high-risk COVID-19 cases in its service area on Friday.

There are currently 280 active, confirmed high-risk cases of the virus in Windsor-Essex, the WECHU said.

Thirty-three people are in hospital, and eight are in the ICU.

There are currently 26 active outbreaks:

Nine in long-term care or retirement homes;

One in a hospital unit;

12 community outbreaks, and

Four workplace outbreaks.

There have been 573 deaths associated with the virus in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began.

Changes to Windsor-Essex vaccine clinics

As of Friday morning, COVID-19 boosters are available for youth aged 12 to 17 by walk-in or appointment at the Devonshire Mall, Grovedale Arts and Cultural Centre, or Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare clinics.

However, some changes are coming to COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Windsor-Essex as the province eases pandemic restrictions, the WECHU said.

The clinic at Hotel-Dieu will cease operation on Feb. 24; until then, it will continue to operate Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The Grovedale clinic will close on March 5; it will be available Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m., and Wednesdays to Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., until its closure.

However, the WECHU said the vaccination clinic at Devonshire Mall will be expanding to include a "catch up" vaccination clinic for children, offering other types of vaccinations under the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA).

The Devonshire Mall clinic will close March 5 to March 7, after which it will re-open with new hours of operation: Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesdays to Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Devonshire clinic will continue to offer walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations. ISPA vaccinations will require an appointment, the WECHU said.