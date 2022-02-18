78 new high-risk COVID-19 cases confirmed in Windsor-Essex Friday
There are currently 280 active, high-risk cases in area: health unit
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) confirmed 78 new high-risk COVID-19 cases in its service area on Friday.
There are currently 280 active, confirmed high-risk cases of the virus in Windsor-Essex, the WECHU said.
Thirty-three people are in hospital, and eight are in the ICU.
There are currently 26 active outbreaks:
- Nine in long-term care or retirement homes;
- One in a hospital unit;
- 12 community outbreaks, and
- Four workplace outbreaks.
There have been 573 deaths associated with the virus in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began.
Changes to Windsor-Essex vaccine clinics
As of Friday morning, COVID-19 boosters are available for youth aged 12 to 17 by walk-in or appointment at the Devonshire Mall, Grovedale Arts and Cultural Centre, or Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare clinics.
However, some changes are coming to COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Windsor-Essex as the province eases pandemic restrictions, the WECHU said.
The clinic at Hotel-Dieu will cease operation on Feb. 24; until then, it will continue to operate Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The Grovedale clinic will close on March 5; it will be available Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m., and Wednesdays to Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., until its closure.
However, the WECHU said the vaccination clinic at Devonshire Mall will be expanding to include a "catch up" vaccination clinic for children, offering other types of vaccinations under the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA).
The Devonshire Mall clinic will close March 5 to March 7, after which it will re-open with new hours of operation: Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesdays to Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The Devonshire clinic will continue to offer walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations. ISPA vaccinations will require an appointment, the WECHU said.
