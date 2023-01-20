Content
Windsor

Fabio Costante named new chair of Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante was named the new chair of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit board during a Thursday night meeting.

A new vice chair, treasurer and two new project management committee members were also chosen

CBC News ·
A man stands in a classroom, smiling at the camera.
Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante was elected new chair for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit during a board of health meeting on Jan. 19, 2023. (Nav Nanwa/CBC)

The board of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has named Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante its new chair. 

The decision was made during Thursday night's meeting, which was the first of the new year. The board also chose its new vice chair, treasurer and two members of its project governance team. 

Tecumseh deputy mayor Joe Bachetti is the health unit's new vice chair and Leamington mayor Hilda MacDonald is the new treasurer.

Essex deputy mayor Rob Shepley and Windsor Ward 3 Coun. Renaldo Agostino were elected to the project management committee. 

The new chair, vice chair, treasurer and board were nominated and voted in by other members of the board. 

"We're very happy to have you in that position, I know you will represent us very well," said Dr. Ken Blanchette, CEO of WECHU.

