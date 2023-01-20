Fabio Costante named new chair of Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

The board of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has named Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante its new chair.

The decision was made during Thursday night's meeting, which was the first of the new year. The board also chose its new vice chair, treasurer and two members of its project governance team.

Thank you Warden <a href="https://twitter.com/HildaMacDonald?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HildaMacDonald</a> & Deputy Warden <a href="https://twitter.com/TecumsehJoe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TecumsehJoe</a> for your nominations, & thank you to the Board of Health for electing me as Chair of <a href="https://twitter.com/TheWECHU?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheWECHU</a>. I look forward to working with the Board & the Leadership Team in promoting & advancing public health in our community. 🙏 —@FabioCostante

Tecumseh deputy mayor Joe Bachetti is the health unit's new vice chair and Leamington mayor Hilda MacDonald is the new treasurer.

Essex deputy mayor Rob Shepley and Windsor Ward 3 Coun. Renaldo Agostino were elected to the project management committee.

The new chair, vice chair, treasurer and board were nominated and voted in by other members of the board.

"We're very happy to have you in that position, I know you will represent us very well," said Dr. Ken Blanchette, CEO of WECHU.