A new business partnership with India for Windsor-Essex

Organizations in Windsor-Essex are looking to India for new business opportunities.

In the last year, the WindsorEssex Development Corporation and the Canadian Association of Mold Makers (CAMM) have travelled multiple times to India to explore potential partnerships. They've been looking at how local companies might be able to export their products to India with its rapidly growing economy.

On these trade missions, two memorandums of understanding were signed with Engineering Export Promotion Council of India, and the Gauge Manufacturers Association of India. And on Monday, delegates from India were in Windsor for the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association conference, officially marking the partnership.

"You're laying the groundwork today for years and years of potential partnerships, similar to what we have to our southern partners in the United States," explained Jonathon Azzopardi, Chairman of CAMM.

"Canada is one of those perfect partners. We're small with a lot of technology. We punch above our weight on a regular basis, because of the things that we know. Not necessarily just because of the things that we have or the things we have to sell. And India needs that technology because they have this appetite for growth like I've never seen."

He explained that the country is developing a middle-class that is unprecedented, with a major consumption appetite, which gives Canada an opportunity to export to them and help the country develop its middle-class.

While this is a great opportunity for Canada, and for Windsor-Essex, Azzopardi said the partnership is not necessarily going to be the easiest, and at times will be difficult.

"Obviously our costs here are much higher than they are in India. So therefore, making products that would necessarily be made in Canada, landing them in India, probably not going to happen. Not likely, anyway, unless it's specialty products," he said.

"But a lot of our raw resources and technology and our information can be exported — which will create jobs in Canada."