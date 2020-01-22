New benches installed, more fixes planned for Alton C. Parker Park

When Cherie Steele-Sexton found out about the poor condition of Alton C. Parker Park, she was heartbroken.

After all, the park is named after Steele-Sexton's grandfather, a Windsor police officer who became Canada's first black detective in 1942.

"We just have such pride in that park," she said, adding that her family would host annual summer parties with more than 1,000 children in attendance.

She was made aware of the park's state after reading a CBC News article on local residents addressing concerns about the space.

She said she was "very proud of the residents who brought it to CBC's attention and that they felt very connected to the park and wanted improvements to be made."

Steele-Sexton — who lives across the border in Detroit, Mich. — said she called the City of Windsor to find out more about the park.

Cherie Steele-Sexton, left, and her mother Freida Parker Steele, right. Parker Steele passed away September 22, 2019. She was Alton and Evelyn Parker’s only child. (Submitted by Cherie Steele-Sexton)

"It's one thing for me to grumble and complain, but let me try doing something," she said.

Steele-Sexton said the city got back to her immediately and informed her about updates made to the park, including the installation of new benches. She was told about plans to continually maintain the area, as well as plans to revamp the trail in the park.

James Chacko, senior manager of parks and recreation with the City of Windsor, said he's happy the park holds sentimental value for Sexton-Steele and the community at large.

James Chacko is the senior manager of parks and recreation with the City of Windsor. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"Alton C. Parker certainly played an important role not only in the city's history, but from providing to a certain community group from the police force ... [and] the community as a whole," he said.

Still, the new benches aren't enough for local resident Connie Vozza, who has lived near Alton C. Parker Park for approximately 15 years.

"I appreciate .... that they put new benches, but is that all they want to do?" she said. "There's no flowers. ... there's nothing to draw people to the park."

Windsor resident Connie Vozza has lived near Alton C. Parker Park for approximately 15 years. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Alton C. Parker Park is one of 202 parks in Windsor.

Chacko said the city is still planning to install a new playground sometime between 2022 and 2024.

"I think that's a little long," Vozza said, adding that she'd rather see the playground installed sooner for the convenience of local children.

Alton C. Parker Park was named after a Windsor police officer who became Canada's first black detective in 1942. A statue of Alton C. Parker stands proudly in his namesake park. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"I'm happy they're making the attempt at dressing it up a little, but I think they can do more."

Steele-Sexton said she and her family are excited about the new playground installation that's still to come.

She plans to visit the park this week and is planning on hosting a family picnic there in August.