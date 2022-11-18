Get used to dialing 382 because southwestern Ontario is getting new area code

People in southwestern Ontario should start getting used to dialing 382 at the beginning of their phone calls.

That's the new area code joining the existing 226, 519 and 548 numbers.

Those area codes, according to the Canadian Numbering Administrator (CNA), are projected to be exhausted by July 2024.

The new area code will be implemented on June 17, 2023, and will be introduced gradually after that date, the Telecommunications Alliance says.

"After this date, consumers and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code will only be assigned to customers once there is no longer a sufficient supply of numbers with the existing area codes," the Alliance said in a news release.

