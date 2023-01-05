Neon nostalgia is real and the glow is coming back to Windsor
Neon signs once dominated urban landscapes all across Canada from the 1940s to the 1990s. The neon glow dominated Ouellette Ave. businesses mainly as commercial advertisements. However, as the signs aged, they were replaced by other cheaper options. A Windsor company is trying to change that.
Tecumseh Signs is restoring iconic signs around Windsor
Tecumseh Signs is turning neon signs across Windsor back on, as well as creating some new ones. CBC Windsor's Mike Evans met the team at Tecumseh Signs that are lighting up Windsor with that nostalgic neon glow.
Neon signs once dominated urban landscapes all across Canada from the 1940s to the 1990s. The neon glow dominated Ouellette Avenue businesses, mainly as commercial advertisements.
However, as the signs aged, they were replaced by other cheaper options.
"LED hitting the market has crippled neon," said Justin Franzoso of Tecumseh Signs.
However, the nostalgia over old neon signs is creating quite a buzz. Tecumseh Signs is trying to take advantage.
The most well known sign Tecumseh Signs has worked on is the Lazare's Fur sign. The team reached out to the owner of the sign to repair it for free as a labour of love.
Going forward, the team has their sights set on other historic Windsor neon signs, such as the Shanfields-Meyers sign and the Arcata Pizzeria sign.
