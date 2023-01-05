Content
Windsor

Neon nostalgia is real and the glow is coming back to Windsor

Neon signs once dominated urban landscapes all across Canada from the 1940s to the 1990s. The neon glow dominated Ouellette Ave. businesses mainly as commercial advertisements. However, as the signs aged, they were replaced by other cheaper options. A Windsor company is trying to change that.

Tecumseh Signs is restoring iconic signs around Windsor

'It is an art form': Neon signs coming back to light up Windsor again

Tecumseh Signs is turning neon signs across Windsor back on, as well as creating some new ones. CBC Windsor's Mike Evans met the team at Tecumseh Signs that are lighting up Windsor with that nostalgic neon glow.

Neon signs once dominated urban landscapes all across Canada from the 1940s to the 1990s. The neon glow dominated Ouellette Avenue businesses, mainly as commercial advertisements.

However, as the signs aged, they were replaced by other cheaper options.

A neon sign turned off and in disrepair
A neon sign that has been turned off. Neon signs were not popular in the 1990s as businesses looked for cheaper options, but Tecumseh Signs is trying to make neon signs popular again. (Mike Evans/CBC)

"LED hitting the market has crippled neon," said Justin Franzoso of Tecumseh Signs.

However, the nostalgia over old neon signs is creating quite a buzz. Tecumseh Signs is trying to take advantage.

Two men wearing black hoodies standing beside a man with white hair wearing a plaid shirt
Luke Piskovic, Bob Whitehead and Justin Franzoso, left to right, are the team at Tecumseh Signs. They are restoring neon signs across Windsor, taking advantage of the nostalgia that neon signs provide. (Mike Evans/CBC)

The most well known sign Tecumseh Signs has worked on is the Lazare's Fur sign. The team reached out to the owner of the sign to repair it for free as a labour of love.

Going forward, the team has their sights set on other historic Windsor neon signs, such as the Shanfields-Meyers sign and the Arcata Pizzeria sign.

A neon sign lit up at night
The Yorktown Square neon sign in South Windsor. Tecumseh Signs is restoring neon signs in Windsor to take advantage of the nostalgia the signs provide. (Mike Evans/CBC)
A neon sign saying "orange crush" lit up in the dark
A neon sign repaired by Tecumseh Signs. The Windsor company is hoping restoring neon signs will provide nostalgia. (Mike Evans/CBC)
