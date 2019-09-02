Unifor, Nemak employees stop work to protest Windsor, Ont. auto parts plant closure

Unifor members at the Windsor, Ont. Nemak auto parts plant set up a blockade on Labour Day to protest the company's decision to close the plant by mid-2020.

Workers, along with Unifor representatives including national president Jerry Dias, have vowed to stay off the production line until the company commits to a previously-made agreement to keep the plant open until 2022.

In July, Nemak announced the plant would close sometime next year, moving production of engine blocks and bedplates to a factory in Montery, Mexico.

"Nemak is out of business until further notice," said Dias at a rally outside the west Windsor plant.

"In good faith, we signed an agreement and here we are today … with Nemak announcing their intention of closing this plant. We are expecting [Nemak] will live up to the terms and conditions [of that agreement."

The Nemak plant in Windsor employs about 270 people.

Dias and Unifor Local 200 president John D'Agnolo went to Mexico last week to meet with company officials but were not happy with the conversations they had.

"This is about greed, exploitation. Nemak is a company that has made billions," said Dias, adding that the company has also received a number of grants for its Windsor operations.

In 2015, Nemak and the provincial government invested about $15 million into the Windsor location. The plant received about $3 million in funding in 2017 from the federal government, with the intent of creating 70 new jobs. Workers had previously agreed to a wage freeze in order to extend plant operations through 2022 with the promise of three new products.

Two of those products never materialized.

"We shouldn't be here right now," said D'Agnolo. "Nemak put us in this position."

Support from area union locals, manufacturing employees

Other Unifor locals were out for the protest, including Local 444.

"We're always together," said Local 444 president Dave Cassidy. "These jobs need to stay in Windsor. We can't compete with Mexico. Sooner or later the government will have to understand the fact that we can't do it."

Cassidy said he's glad the union is "drawing a line in the sand."

Union members in attendance said they would be participating in the work stoppage and blocking parts from leaving the plant for "as long as it takes."

"I'd like to see them live up to what they agreed to," said Joe Paquette, a Local 200 member and Ford Motor Company employee.

"We're not going anywhere."

As part of the protest, the Mexican flag that regularly flies outside the Nemak plant was replaced with a Unifor flag.

Calls on the government for assistance

D'Agnolo called on the provincial government to "step up" and provide some help, saying that if the Ford government stayed silent it would mean the province was agreeing with Nemak's decision to move work elsewhere.

"We need a government who steps up and tells [Nemak] enough is enough," said D'Agnolo.

Tracey Ramsey, NDP MP for Essex and the deputy critic for Labour, says what's happening at Nemak is "unacceptable." (Angelica Haggert/CBC)

Tracey Ramsey, NDP MP for Essex and the deputy critic for Labour, said what's happening at Nemak is "unacceptable."

"We have a corporation who doesn't care," said Ramsey, adding that the problem is Canada-wide with manufacturing jobs.

"Today it stops."