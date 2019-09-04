Nemak, Unifor fight heads to labour board

Representatives from Nemak appeared before the Ontario Labour Relations Board at noon Wednesday.

The company is claiming an "unlawful strike" is taking place outside its west Windsor plant, where workers walked off the job Monday in protest of a 2020 closure.

Responding parties for the hearing include Unifor Canada, Unifor Local 200, Unifor Local 200 plant chair Mike Jobin, Unifor national president Jerry Dias, vice president Tim Little and president John D'Agnolo.

Nemak communications were unable to provide additional information, but Unifor's Dias said the company was expecting the court to solve their problem.

"That's not going to happen," said Dias, citing an "iron-clad" contract that keeps three programs in the Windsor plant until 2023.

Nemak employees had agreed to a three-year wage freeze to extend work at the plant to 2023. In July, Nemak announced the plant would close sometime next year, moving operations to their plants in Mexico.

"The company has taken the position that we're under an illegal strike," said Dias. "But the first thing the judge should do is rule on the collective agreement."

According to Dias, it could take a few days before the labour board makes a decision.