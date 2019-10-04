Talks break down between Nemak, Unifor
Local 200 president says bargaining was 'at an impasse'
Talks have broken down between Nemak and Unifor after one-on-one discussions were held to avoid arbitration, according to the union.
Local 200 president John D'Agnolo said bargaining was "at an impasse."
"We will be going to arbitration," said D'Agnolo.
About 300 Nemak employees went back to work mid-September after both sides agreed to return to the table, ending a two-week blockade by workers at the Windsor, Ont. plant.
Nemak announced in July that the plant would close in 2020, moving its production to Mexico, despite a previous deal between the company and the union that the plant would stay open until 2022.
The employees protested, starting a blockade on Labour Day.
Unifor leaders ignored an order by the Ontario Labour Relations Board (OLRB) to cease their blockade, an order that was later upheld by a Superior Court justice in Windsor.
The decision to continue the strike ultimately led to Unifor leaders being held in contempt.
